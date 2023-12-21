The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) has given its support to the Organization of American States (OAS) successful launch of an exciting initiative aimed at promoting women’s economic empowerment within the Secretariat for Integral Development.

According to an official release from the CED, these initiatives include the development of the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) MSME Clearinghouse, the launch of OAS WEE Business Formalization Toolkits, and the conclusion of the OAS WEE Train the Trainer Program.

The WEE MSME Clearinghouse is a valuable resource that provides a platform for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) owned or led by women, to access information on digital tools aimed at bridging the gap for women in the digital economy, financial literacy, resources by country and opportunities to connect to the diaspora.

The Clearinghouse also makes available online training materials, best practices, and other available online resources.

Miss Keisha Phillips of the CED, said that the organization is delighted to have been a part of the OAS WEE Train the Trainer Program.

She said the program has equipped their trainers, along with a diverse group of trainers across the Eastern Caribbean, with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively deliver training programs focused on empowering women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the digital economy.