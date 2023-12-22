Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is important to “look after fans” as his club rejected involvement in the revised European Super League proposal.

Arsenal were one of 12 clubs who joined the original ESL plan in 2021.

On Thursday the European Court of Justice said banning clubs from joining the ESL was unlawful and a revamped league was proposed hours later.

In 2021, 12 teams signed up to the breakaway ESL designed to rival Uefa competitions, but the project was widely condemned by fans, supporter groups, European domestic leagues and even governments, leading to the collapse of the proposal within 72 hours.