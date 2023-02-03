Migos rapper Quavo will make his first public appearance with a gospel music tribute to his nephew, Takeoff, at the upcoming Grammy Awards show next month.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 5, 2023, and will feature a Memoriam segment dedicated to those from the entertainment community who died over the last year. According to reports, Quavo will be doing the tribute to Takeoff, who was killed on November 1 last year after a fight broke out during a dice game in Houston, Texas.

He will be joined by the powerhouse music group Maverick City Music as they perform the track “Without You.” The song was released in early January as Quavo broke his silence for the first time. The emotional track references Quavo’s sadness at the loss of his nephew.

Takeoff was just heading out as a duo with Quavo after their band Migos split. The group had featured the two, along with Offset, their cousin.