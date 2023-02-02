Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a recent interview discussed plans by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to establish a full-fledged institute that will cover numerous areas of education.

Performing Arts, Technology, Computer Education and Production are just a few of the areas mentioned by the Prime Minister during the discussion.

“We want to build, as part of a hub—cultural hub, technology hub, performing arts hub, computer education and production; we want to do one at Belle Vue at the the old Central Arrowroot factory, we have a lot of space there, that’d be a big one, and a smaller one down in Petit Bordel. We’re doing the planning for those this year,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister noted that there is already money allocated to the design of the institute in the 2023 budget.

The Prime Minister during the interview said that he was very confident that funding for the state of the institute will be secured.