Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract with the club until 2027.

According to SkySports, his previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season, but in a big boost for Mikel Arteta’s side he has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the option for an additional year.

Martinelli has been a key figure in Arsenal’s rise to the top of the Premier League this season, scoring seven top-flight goals in 19 matches.

The Brazil international, who featured for his country at the World Cup in Qatar, has 25 goals in 111 matches in all competitions and won the FA Cup in 2020 since joining from Brazilian side Ituano in July 2019.