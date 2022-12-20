Pusha T is no longer the president of GOOD Music after seven years of being at the helm of Kanye West’s label.

Pusha T spoke with XXL about the situation with Kanye West and about his relationship with him during his tenure. Pusha has said that he’ll be distancing himself from Yeezy now that things with him have taken a turn for the worst.

Pusha T said that he is disappointed about his constant anti-Semitic remarks

One of the most disappointing moments according to Push was when Kanye West mentioned that he thought Hitler was not that bad, “It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ‘Cause we done had this for years.” He said.

He elaborated “He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”