England completed a historic 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan inside 40 minutes on the fourth day of the final Test in Karachi.

Needing 55 more runs, England took only 11.1 overs to reach their target of 167.

Ben Duckett ended 82 not out, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 35, the two left-handers sharing an unbroken partnership of 73.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, become the first visiting team to win three matches in a series in this country.

It also caps a year in which England have undergone a remarkable transformation under captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum – this is their ninth win in 10 matches since the pair took charge.