St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Health Services Sub Committee has noted a recent increase in new COVID-19 cases in St Vincent and the Grenadines, mirroring similar increases in North America and the United Kingdom. For the reporting period December 9th – December 16th twenty-two (22) new cases were confirmed and resulting in thirty-two (32) active cases.

On Wednesday December 14th, two more persons died due to COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The 73-year-old female and 82-year-old male, both with preexisting conditions, were both fully vaccinated in 2021.

The Health Services Subcommittee in a release noted that persons older than sixty-five (65) years or with one or more preexisting conditions are still considered to be particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 infections even with the OMICRON variant currently circulating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health said it strongly recommends the correct and consistent use of masks, maintenance of physical distancing where possible, proper hand sanitizing and the appropriate immunization with available vaccines especially to persons in these vulnerable groups.