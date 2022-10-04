Reggae singer Protoje’s latest album Third Time’s The Charm has debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Released via In.Digg.Nation Collective in partnership with RCA Records, the album has sold 710 units in sales and streaming in the United States during its first week of release, according to data provided to by Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

This includes 270 in pure album sales.

Five of the album’s ten tracks were released as singles before the album dropped on September 23. They were HILLS, Family with Jesse Royal, Ancient Stepping, Ten Cane Row with Jorja Smith, and Late At Night.

It’s Protoje’s sixth studio album, but it gets its title for being the conclusion to a trilogy of albums that began with his Grammy-nominated A Matter Of Time and In Search Of Lost Time.

With the pre-release singles, Third Time’s The Charm has so far moved a total of 2,100 units over its lifetime, according to Luminate.

A Matter Of Time had debuted at No. 1 on the Reggae Albums chart, with 1,908 units sold during its first week of release in 2018. The album spent six weeks on the chart.