A national day of prayer is being held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday October 3rd. Vincentians have been invited to take part in the event.

It is taking place through the Ministry of Education, National Reconciliation and Ecclesiastical Affairs. Minister of Education Curtis King to mark the occasion presented a message to the nation, where he reminded the nation that the power of prayer is in the one who hears it, not who sees it.

“Our nation is founded on the belief in the supremacy of God. We are a Christian nation. This Government, years ago, took the decision to set aside a day for our people to lift up our nation in prayer, in our schools, in our various places of work, in our homes, in our health facilities, on highways and byways and on the high seas. A day of prayer for all Vincentians wherever we might be,” King said.

Minister King urged Vincentians to pray fervently, faithfully, and unceasingly.

The National Day of Prayer started at 6 am this morning and will conclude at 6 pm.