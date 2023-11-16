Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Protoje is set to release a children’s book inspired by his daughter.

The book, titled Here Comes The Morning”, is set to release on November 18th.

According to dancehallmag.com, the book’s inspiration stems from a curious question posed by Protoje’s daughter Yara: where does the sun go after it sets? Protoje’s response was not just words but an adventure, leading to the creation of the book.

The book will be co-authored with The Bookboys – siblings Azibo and Gyasi Bookman and illustrated by Jonathan Nelson.

In celebration of the book’s release, a signing event featuring Protoje and The Bookboys will take place at Busboys and Poets – Anacostia in Washington D.C. on November 18.

“Here Comes The Morning” takes young readers (3 to 7-year-olds) on a journey with little Yazzy to a lighthouse at the easternmost point of their Caribbean island. According to a release, the trip, filled with wonder and imagination, aims to nurture children’s curiosity about the natural world.