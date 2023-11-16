Daniil Medvedev has reached the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and Carlos Alcaraz kept alive his own hopes on his debut by beating Andrey Rublev.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz had lost to Alexander Zverev in his Red Group opener but the Spaniard returned to beat Rublev in Turin, Italy.

Rublev hit himself so hard with his racquet that he drew blood in a loss that ended his last-four chances.

But fellow Russian Medvedev beat Zverev to reach the semi-finals.

Medvedev failed to win any of his three group matches last year but has made an excellent start in Turin this time, following up his opening victory over Rublev with another straight-set win that made him the first player to book his spot in the semi finals.