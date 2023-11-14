Police have arrested two men after they allegedly stole $30,000 in cash from the home of a local fisherman.

According to police 18-year-old Delroy Harry, and 27-year-old Corey Anderson, both labourers, were arrested and jointly charged with the offence of burglary.

A release from the RSVGPF’s Public Relations and Complaints Department states that the two men allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 47-year-old Fisherman of Barroullie as trespassers between midnight and 3:15 am on September 16th, and stole thirty thousand dollars ($30,000.00 EC) in cash – the property of the complainant.

Harry and Anderson, residents of Ottley Hall and Barrouallie respectively, appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, November 13, 2023, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty.

They were granted bail in the sum of thirty thousand dollars ($30,000.00) each with one surety.

They were ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to the Central and Barrouallie Police Stations respectively every Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Stop notices were placed at all ports of entrance and exit.

The matter was adjourned to December 13th, 2023.