Prosecutors in the Tory Lanez trial want the rapper to be sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, a sentencing memorandum filed this week says.

The memorandum is a recommendation by prosecutors to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford ahead of Lanez’s sentencing on June 13.

The memo mentions Lanez’s behavior before and during the trial, including his breaches of the protective and gag orders placed on him during the trial, including his leaking the GSR DNA report to Akademiks, which landed him in jail for his comments about Megan Thee Stallion and his attack on August Alsina caught on camera as he awaited trial.

Prosecutors also said Lanez not only used a gun to injure Megan, but he also used his “pen” to humiliate and traumatize her over the last three years leading up to the trial via his album and many posts across his online platforms where loyal followers also joined in to bash and “re-traumatize” the victim.