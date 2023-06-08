Liverpool has completed a £35m deal to sign midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract.

The fee could rise to £55m for the Argentina playmaker, who helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last term to qualify for Europe for the first time.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals in 112 appearances for the Seagulls and helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinforce his midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving Anfield this summer.