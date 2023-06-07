Officers attached to the Layou Police Station have launched an investigation into a report of a Robbery that occurred at Pembroke at about 8:30 p.m. on June 2nd 2023.

Reports are that a 43-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic/Pembroke was robbed of $20,000ECC and USD$300.00 in cash by three (3) unknown men.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information that can aid with this investigation to contact the Officer in charge of the South-Western Division at 1-784-458-7349 or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457- 1211 ext. 4837 or 4839 or 999/911.

All calls will be treated confidentially.