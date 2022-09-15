Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has chided persons who have described the new Firearms Act as being oppressive, declaring that poverty is not an excuse for any individual to seek out and use an illegal firearm.

“Poverty is no excuse for seeking to have and using an illegal firearm. None!” said the Jamaican prime minister.

“We cannot be ambivalent and duplicitous! If we are serious about treating with violence and if we really want to reduce murders in our society, then we must put in place the tough measures for those who would seek to traffic, trade, possess and use illegal firearms in our country,” he charged.

Jamaica’s House of Representatives passed the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act last week, and the Senate is expected to shortly do likewise, paving the way for the legislation to become law.