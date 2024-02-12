Dancehall artist Andrae ‘Popcaan’ Sutherland has been ordered to pay a J$40,000 fine (approximately $255USD) or face 30 days in jail for violating the island’s Noise Abatement Act during his Unruly Fest event in St. Thomas last December.

The fine, handed down in St Thomas Parish Court on Friday (Febarary 9), concludes the Silence deejay’s legal proceedings stemming from the concert.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to using indecent language, disorderly conduct, and making threats to police officers during the event, and received a J$6,000 fine (approximately $40 USD) for those offenses.

The initial incident involved a verbal altercation between Popcaan and law enforcement officials who intervened to shut down the event shortly before 5:00 AM, exceeding its permitted duration. The artist’s outburst led to the additional charges.

While Popcaan has not issued a public statement regarding the verdicts, his attorney Matthew Hyatt previously told reporters that his client has taken accountability for his actions.