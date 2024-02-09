Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King was among five Eastern Caribbean ministers who represented the region at the important Ministerial Meeting of Education in Santiago, Chile last month. The ministers joined leaders from across Latin America and the Caribbean to discuss how to improve education for millions of students.

According to UNICEF Eastern Caribbean, key priorities of the meetings were: supporting teachers; ensuring that there are enough great teachers, equipped with the necessary training and support, student wellbeing; creating safe and healthy learning environments where all children can thrive, and modernizing classrooms; equipping schools with the technology and infrastructure they need for the 21st century.

UNICEF says that these investments are essential for giving all children in the Eastern Caribbean a quality education, which is the foundation for a brighter future.