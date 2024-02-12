The SVG Table Tennis Association held its first Tournament for the year on Saturday at the West St. George Secondary School.

The event was an Assessment trial in aid of selecting players to attend the LQ Invitational in Grenada and the St. Lucia League competition.

In the Under 19 Girls category Jessica McCarter came out on, followed by Leah Cumberbatch, Loukhya Premraj then Shanecia Delpesche who had to discontinue due to an injury.

Kimoni Shoy came out on top in the under 15 Boys, he defeated Lamont Gregg 3 games to 2.

Caleb Howard grabbed the top spot in the under 19 Boys after beating Zayden Cyrus 3 games to 1.

Leah Cumberbatch won out in the Senior Females after a round-robin was played among four girls, followed by loukhya Premraj, Jessica McCarter then Videl Charles.

Damion Dublin was the top performer in the senior males category after beating Caleb Howard 3 games to 1 in the finals.