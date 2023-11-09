Dancehall superstar Popcaan has teamed up with British shoemaker Clarks to debut a customized Wallabee boot.

According to dancehallmag.com the custom footwear is set to hit stores this Friday November 10th.

The red and black show which feature’s the Unruly Boss’ signature “Unruly” slang will be sold for $190.

Popcaan said that the Wallabee is his favourite Clarks shoe, so it only felt that he collaborates with the British brand on that one.

He said that persons can expect him and the shoemaker to go even harder on the next design they release.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland said that he grew up a fan of Clarks shoes, but was unfortunately unable to afford them back then because of his family’s financial situation.

Fast forward to now and the unruly boss is not only able to afford them, but has his own custom Wallabee.