The Football Association has announced that this year’s Women’s FA Cup prize fund will be doubled to a total of £6 million.

The winners of the final will receive £430,000, up from £100,000 in 2022-23, when Chelsea lifted the trophy, BBC Sport reports.

Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said the funding increase was a “positive step”.

She said that doubling the prize money shows the Football Association’s commitment to the future of the Women’s FA Cup.

The increase will come into effect from the third round onwards, where second-tier sides enter the competition.

The 12 Women’s Super League sides, including holders Chelsea, join in round four. The first round starts this weekend.