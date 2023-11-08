The cash reward for information related to the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five men has not been claimed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for crime fighting Trevor Bailey dispelled that rumour during a press briefing on Monday.

ACP Bailey at the same time encouraged members of the public to come to them with information that they think may be of use to the investigation, no matter how small it may be.

“I want to dispel a rumour that the reward that has been offered has been cashed in, that is not so, the reward is still up for grabs. We are urging the members of society—St. Vincent and the Grenadines to feel free to cooperate with the police and provide any information that they may have, irrespective of how slight you may consider the information that you are in possession of. No information will be turned away, no information is too small, we are grateful, we accept all information, we analyze the information and that piece of information that you may consider minimal may very well be the piece that is missing from your puzzle,” ACP Bailey said.

On July 19th of this year, a group of people were in the Harbour Club area, when a vehicle pulled up and occupants of the vehicle began shooting.

Five people were fatally shot in the incident, including a 13-year-old boy.

ACP Bailey gave the assurance that the RSVGPF is hard at work on the case, noting that they have obtained 12 statements with regards to the killings.

He also disclosed that neighbouring St. Lucia had lent assistance in the form of a forensic team that examined the vehicle in question. He said local police are now awaiting the forensic analysis of that examination.