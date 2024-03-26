Dancehall star Popcaan reportedly engaged in an impromptu stunt-riding demonstration over the weekend to please gathered crowds on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew.

This got him into hot water with the cops, who had asked him to stop.

In the video widely circulated on Sunday, Popcaan, wearing yellow and riding a three-wheeled bike, steps in when a police officer attempts to halt other bikers.

The officer then confronts Popcaan, leading to a scuffle but bystanders intervene and separate them. The other bikers flee, leaving Popcaan among a noisy crowd of supporters and police officers in the chaotic scene.

“Popcaan was heading home and saw the crowd at the Up to the line After Champs party and decided to stop and do stunts in the road to excite the crowd. He was warned to desist, and he refused and the cops held on to the bike because he has committed an offence,” a police officer familiar with the situation told DancehallMag on Monday.

The officer said Popcaan might be charged with several offenses after the incident.