Wales is braced for a huge match on Tuesday night when they take on Poland in Cardiff for a place at Euro 2024.

Both sides endured troublesome regular qualifying campaigns but found form in their play-off semi-finals to set up this showdown, Wales beating Finland 4-1 and Poland thrashing Estonia 5-1.

Wales, in their most successful era, is aiming to reach a third successive European Championship.

Wales was absent from major tournaments for 58 years following the 1958 World Cup but, since ending that drought with a mesmerising run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, qualification has become the expectation rather than a mere pipedream.