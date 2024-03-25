The Holiday Inn Express hotel at Diamond will be up and running in time for St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ hosting of the 2024 Canadian Bank Note/ Winlott Inc. Windward Islands Schools’ Games.

This was confirmed by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves said this would allow for visiting athletes to stay nearby the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium.

“Very importantly for the Winlott games, when the athletes from the region come, we will have the Holiday Inn Express open and running at that time. So a number of athletes will be able to stay within walking distance of the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium and I think that will also enhance the drawing ability of the stadium to host regional events,” he said.

Minister Gonsalves, in response to concerns that the ongoing work on the Sir Vincent Beache stadium would impede the hosting of the games, assured that would not be the case.

The Windward Island School Games, set to be held in July, brings student athletes from various islands together for competition in various sporting disciplines, providing an opportunity for athletes who have excelled in their school sports to match their talent with the other islands, deepening Caribbean integration among the islands in the process.