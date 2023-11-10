Police in Jamaica are awaiting the results from an autopsy to conclude their investigation into the death of 60-year-old Robert dyer who was found four days after he got lost on a nature walk in St. Elizabeth.

The British national was found unresponsive in a remote area in south-east St. Elizabeth Thursday morning. Dyer, who is said to be diabetic, arrived in Jamaica on Friday and was reportedly staying with his brother.

He told relatives that he was going for a walk on Sunday and last communicated that he was lost around 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Further reports state that Dyer’s walking stick was found around 2am on Thursday, urging those in search for him to continue.

According to a police source, no foul play was suspected.

A source told the Jamaica Observer that more than 250 residents of Ballard’s Valley, as well as the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Jamaica Defense Force Air Wing and Canine Division personnel were assisting in the search.