On Wednesday 8th November 2023, Emergency personnel of the St. Lucian Fire Service (SLFS) rushed a 7-year-old boy to the OKEU Hospital after he was struck on St. Louis Street in Castries by a pickup truck.

Reports disclose that the SLFS responded with a fire truck and an ambulance after learning of the incident at about 4:00 p.m.

Responders transported the boy, who was in school uniform and stable condition, to the hospital.

The boy is said to have sustained abrasions to his lower body.

So far, the St. Lucia Fire Service has recorded 11, 347 ambulance responses up to October 2023 and transported 11, 711 patients to medical facilities.

Regarding road accidents, the SLFS has noted a need for greater compliance with traffic regulations and attention to road safety.

The organization observed that, generally, people need to give more attention to safety, whether on the road, on construction sites, or at home.