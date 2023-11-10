The world’s first vaccine for chikungunya has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, which sees the mosquito borne disease as an emerging global health threat.

Chikungunya causes fever and joint pains and can be fatal to newborns.

The FDA’s approval is expected to speed up the vaccine’s global rollout.

About 444, 000 chikungunya cases, including 350 deaths have been reported as of September this year.

South America and South Asia have seen the most number of cases in 2023, with no current specific drug to treat the disease.

The vaccine has been approved for those aged 18 and older and is at high risk of contracting the disease, according to an FDA statement on Friday.

It was developed by Europe’s Valneva and will be administered in a single shot.