Crystal Palace will only entertain offers for star forwards Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise that start at £60m or more for each player.

The Eagles are safe from relegation having secured a club record 12th season of Premier League football, and say that financially they do not need to sell either player.

However, given some of the praise for Eze in particular in recent weeks and the form of Olise, they accept that bids are highly likely to come this summer.

And Palace feels that £60m per player is the starting price for interested teams if they want to enter negotiations.

Both Olise and Eze signed long-term deals this season so Palace is in a strong negotiating position.