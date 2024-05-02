As the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympics surges within the hearts and minds of Jamaicans across the globe, beer giant Red Stripe on Wednesday launched its “Guh Fi Gold & Glory” Olympics campaign with track and field legend Usain Bolt as its brand ambassador.

The beer brand said it will be sending 10 lucky Jamaicans to Paris, France, to cheer on Jamaican athletes and detailed community engagements and giveaways among ways it is set to amplify national pride before, during and after local athletes dominate on the main stage at the Paris Olympics in August.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a takeover at the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew.