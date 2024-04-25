More than 100 prisoners have escaped from a jail near Nigeria’s capital after heavy rain damaged part of the facility where they were housed.

According to the authorities, 118 inmates originally fled the Suleja Prison but 10 have since been re-captured.

A manhunt has been launched to find the others.

The identity of the prisoners is unclear at this point but there are fears that some might be dangerous.

However, a statement from the prison said they were working with other security agencies and that people should go about their normal activities without any fear.

“In conjunction with sister security agencies [we] have so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot chase to recapture the rest,” said a statement from Abuja’s prison authority.

It pointed out that many of the prison facilities in Suleja, about from Abuja were built during the colonial era and therefore have become old and weak.