Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The German has scored 168 goals in 424 appearances for the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.

The 34-year-old, who spent nine years at the club during his youth before leaving for Monchengladbach, will become a free agent when his contract expires in July.

Reus has won the DFB-Pokal trophy twice during his time at the club, captaining the side in their most recent victory in 2021.

Dortmund have a 1-0 aggregate lead going into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain later next week.