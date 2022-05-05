The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa F. Etienne has called on countries to urgently increase investments to develop and retain the nursing workforce as the region, including the Caribbean record increases in hospitalisations and cases linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Throughout the Americas, nurses bravely faced the brunt of the pandemic, and many struggled with burnout and mental health conditions,” with some moving out of the area and others leaving the workforce altogether, said Dr Etienne.

She noted that nurses are the “backbone” of the healthcare workforce, especially during the pandemic, accounting for 56 per cent of the health staff and providing primary care services, mental health support, and protecting the wellbeing of individuals, communities and families.