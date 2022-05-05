Australia has defended its ties with the Solomon Islands, after the Pacific nation’s leader made a scathing attack on critics of a new China pact.

On Tuesday, Solomon Islands PM Mannasseh Sogavare said foreign governments were undermining his country over the security deal.

Australia and the US fear China could build a naval base in the region.

Australian leader Scott Morrison denied any interference towards his country’s Pacific “family”.

In a wide-ranging speech to parliament, Mr Sogavare lashed critics of the agreement, questioned the West’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and lauded China’s treatment of Christians.

Without specifically identifying an aggressor, he also suggested invasion was a potential threat to his country.