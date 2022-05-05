Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he hopes last week’s discussions between the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris and several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders will not turn out to be another occasion of “diplomatic exercises”.

“I would say a good first meeting. I hope it is just not one of those diplomatic exercises…some of them just want to say that they engaged the Caribbean (and) year after year you see nothing substantive coming from them.

“I hope Kamala will deliver and I hope too that there will be a subsequent summit with President Biden,” Browne said, adding “the United States needs to treat us better.

The meeting focused on three areas, namely economic recovery, security, and climate and energy and the White House later said in a statement that the meeting “underscored the importance the Biden-Harris administration places on our partnerships throughout the Caribbean”.