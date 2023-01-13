Over 500 Guyanese students at the Christ Church Secondary School are unable to attend classes, following a fire incident that occurred on Thursday 12th January 2023.

According to Caribbean Loop News, the school is the third school in Georgetown to be destroyed by fire within the last 12 months.

In a statement the Department said some senior members of staff witnessed the blaze.

The Entire Staff and student body were extremely emotional.

Police in Guyana said the cause of this fire has not been determined.