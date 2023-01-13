The discovery of classified files at one of President Joe Biden residences is a national security risk and Republicans in Congress are demanding to see visitor logs for US President Joe Biden’s homes.

The BBC quoted Biden as saying on Thursday of this week that sensitive material was found in the garage of his house in Delaware.

However, the White House deflected when asked if the visitor logs would be provided.

The justice department has appointed an investigator to look into the files.

On November 2nd 2022 the first batch was found, just before the US midterm elections, but only became public on Monday.