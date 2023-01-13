An appeal has been made to the People of St. Kitts and Nevis to take precautions as the country is reporting rising levels of influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, the country’s Health Ministry said presently they are in the midst of the flu season, which runs from November to march each year.

The ministry was quoted as saying by Caribbean Loop News, that it is monitoring the increase of the Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5, which is rising and in the northeastern USA.

XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible COVID-19 variant that has been detected so far.