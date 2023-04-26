The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) and IFEX-ALC network has strongly condemned the intimidation of journalists in Guyana.

IFEX-ALC is an alliance of IFEX members promoting and defending the right to freedom of expression in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The regional and international organisations are calling on Guyana’s Government to immediately set the tone for a cessation of such acts that ultimately serve to fertilise the ground for an escalation of such acts that can ultimately lead to physical harm.

The ACM and IFEX-ALC are also pleading with those in authority to urge their supporters to refrain from intimidatory behaviour.

Guyana is a signatory to the Media Freedom Coalition which recognises that a strong democratic tradition requires a free and fair media.

Threats and harassment of journalists run counter to that principle as it notes with concern the harassment directed towards Kaieteur News reporter Davina Bagot at a press conference hosted by Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. She has since been subjected to cyberbullying and personal attacks.