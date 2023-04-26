South Africa is not planning to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC) as suggested earlier by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office says, citing a communication error from his ruling ANC party.

Hours earlier, Ramaphosa had said the African National Congress had decided to withdraw South Africa from the court, which last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC warrant means South Africa – due to host this year’s BRICS summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – would have to detain Putin on arrival.

According to Al Jazeera, the arrest warrant against Putin followed accusations that the Kremlin unlawfully deported Ukrainian children.

On whether South Africa would arrest Putin, Ramaphosa said, “That matter is under consideration.” But ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula earlier declared, “Putin can come anytime in this country.”

South Africa has close ties with Moscow, which date back decades to when the Kremlin supported the ANC’s fight against apartheid.

The continental powerhouse has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, which has largely isolated Russia on the international stage, saying it wants to stay neutral and prefers dialogue to end the war.