Delma Thomas, Grenadian MP for St Andrew North West MP and former member of the Opposition New National Party (NNP) crossed the floor in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and sat on the Government bench.

Thomas on Sunday announced that she would be aligning with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), just some weeks after she resigned from the NNP.

Thomas during a personal explanation to the Parliament indicated that she has started a new season in her representational journey.

The Grenadian politician said she wants to continue to be the representative for St Andrew North West and not be ‘involved in any fight or being accused of being on the side’.

The Opposition bench did not make any comment or statement following her crossing of the floor.