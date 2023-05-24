The Trinidad-based Caribbean telecommunications Union (CTU) says at least nine Caribbean countries have signed the Port of Spain Commitment on Digital Integration, signalling a commitment to collective action in pursuit of sustainable digital transformation across the region.

It said in addition to the nine countries, two senior advisors with responsibility for digital transformation signed the agreement that marked the culmination of discussions that took place during the executive sessions on Digital Leadership in the Caribbean last week.

The event was hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago government in partnership with the Inter- American Development Bank (IDB) and the CTU and reaffirmed the priority to be placed on advancing digital transformation (DT) to support social and economic growth in the Caribbean.

The meeting agreed to consider the creation of a Regional Government Cloud leveraging existing or planned government data centres across the Caribbean region, establish a regional data centre to provide a more cost-effective and resilient solution for data storage and management as well as develop a Regional C-SIRT Computer Security Incident Response Team.