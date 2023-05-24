A project geared at strengthening the management of water and soil resources for the sustainability of the agri-food systems of seven (7) Caribbean countries was launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, May 18th 2023.

The project which is being funded through the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and implemented through the Ministry of Agriculture of Argentina will see the implementation of a Water Shed Project on Mayreau. A sum of 8,000 Euros is allocated to the project.

According to an official release from the Agency for Public Information, the project concept involves the construction of a shed in Mayreau for water harvesting and the installation of tanks for water storage. It was noted that a project of this nature is critical as Mayreau is a very dry island that has limited ability to retain moisture.

Chief Agricultural Officer Renato Gumbs said the project is very important and noted that the establishment of the plot on Mayreau would be a good base for collection of data for the performance of crops. He is hoping that the collection of data and the application of the technical skills in the project will help the ministry to make recommendations for a broader project.

Mr. Gumbs said over the years farmers have overlooked the importance of soils in the planning for agriculture. But he is encouraging them to take advantage of the dry spells because productivity is expected to be higher in dry spells, as there are less incidences of diseases and more sunlight.