Nearly 500 Barbadian students are taking part in the pilot phase of a national financial literacy expansion programme.

The programme, being facilitated by Barbados’ Ministry of Energy and Business has been launched in seven secondary schools and six primary schools.

National Coordinator of the Ministry’s financial literacy initiative, David Simpson, said there has been a great response from the educators and Class 2 and Second Form students to the programme, which will continue into part of Term 3.

He explained that after the pilot phase, the Barbados Government would be rolling out the programme in all of the schools and hopefully at all year levels over the next two to three years.