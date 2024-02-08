The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police has launched an investigation into a shooting incident which has left one man dead.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old labourer of Green Hill Khalique Rock. The incident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday 7th February.

Police say that preliminary investigations revealed that at the time of the fatal shooting, Rock was socializing with a group of friends in front of his house when two (2) assailants with guns approached and fired several shots at them. Rock was shot multiple on his body and was later pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner at the scene.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF is calling on anyone with information that can assist in the Major Crime Unit’s investigation to contact them at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4816; Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.