Argentina captain Lionel Messi has passed the 100-goal mark for the reigning world champions in a 7-0 friendly win over Curacao.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi hit the 100-mark after he opened the scoring against the Caribbean island in 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero on Tuesday.

It came 17 years after he opened his Argentina account in a 3-2 defeat to Croatia in March 2006.

The 35-year-old added another goal shortly after the half-hour mark to make it 3-0 and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth as Argentina toyed with their outclassed opponents.

It was his seventh hat trick for the national team.

