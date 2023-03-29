Tommy Lee Sparta has been booked for the premier Reggae Sumfest event set to take place on July 21-22, 2023, in Montego Bay.

It’s the first confirmed public appearance for the “Blessings” artist, who was released from jail last week after serving a five-year concurrent prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The artist’s management requested privacy upon his release from the Horizon Adult Remand Centre last week. Within that time, the artist was seen enjoying family time with his daughters and rejuvenating at a river with his friends.

On Monday, Reggae Sumfest announced the artist’s booking writing on its Instagram page, “Sumfest! Get ready for the Spartan Soldier fi take over the stage July 21st.”

July 21 is usually dancehall night of the two-day festival, while night two is Reggae night. Although it’s March, Reggae Sumfest has been busy advertising the music festival, based in Montego Bay annually, for almost 30 years. The festival is now owned by Downsound Records’ Joe Bogdanovich and has seen its number of patrons growing annually as tourists also flock to Mobay for the staging.