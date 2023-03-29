China has threatened to “resolutely fight back” if US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit through the United States.

The warning on Wednesday came as Tsai was due to depart for a trip to Guatemala and Belize, which will see her transit through New York and California in the US.

While not officially confirmed, she is expected to meet McCarthy while in California, at the end of her 10-day trip.

China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Tsai, viewing it as support for the island’s desire to be seen as a separate country.

Beijing staged war games around Taiwan last August when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. Taiwan’s armed forces have said they are keeping watch for any Chinese moves when Tsai is abroad.

The US says such transits by Taiwanese presidents are routine and that China should not use Tsai’s trip to take any aggressive moves against Taiwan.