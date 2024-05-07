Belgium’s Tim Merlier powered to victory in stage three of the Giro d’Italia.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider narrowly finished ahead of Jonathan Milan and Biniam Girmay in a hectic bunch sprint.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar, who won stage two on Sunday, and Great Britain’s Geraint Thomas launched an attack with 3km to go.

But the pair were caught before the line and Merlier was fastest as he claimed his second Giro stage win, adding to his stage two victory in 2021.

The Giro d’Italia is an annual multiple-stage bicycle race primarily held in Italy, while also starting in, or passing through, other countries.